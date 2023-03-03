Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 254.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.