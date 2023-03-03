Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,762 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 299.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite Price Performance

About Eventbrite

Shares of EB opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

