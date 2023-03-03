Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $114,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.4 %

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

Shares of SAM opened at $317.23 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.33.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

