Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,740 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.96. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

