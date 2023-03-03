Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.14 Million in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Greif by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

