Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,152 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1,345.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

Brady Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.