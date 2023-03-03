15,156 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

