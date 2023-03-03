AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

