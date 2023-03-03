Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Watsco worth $36,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Watsco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $308.45 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

