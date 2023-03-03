Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 193,993 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of WPP worth $39,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WPP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WPP by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Stock Down 0.1 %

WPP opened at $62.25 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

WPP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.4657 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.17) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

