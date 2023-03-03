Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 26,221 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.11% of Columbus McKinnon worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

