Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,169 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $38,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $187.02 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.