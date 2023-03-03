Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,157 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $34,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,743,000 after purchasing an additional 308,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

NYSE DEN opened at $84.84 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

