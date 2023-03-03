Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 60,233 shares of company stock worth $1,742,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

