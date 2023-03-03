Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,911 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE REXR opened at $60.67 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

