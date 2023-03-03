Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,196 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

