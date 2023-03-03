Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $36,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

ROLL opened at $235.42 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 1.34.

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

