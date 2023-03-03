LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

