Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Glacier Bancorp worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.