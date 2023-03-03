Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 184,800 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Liberty Global worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 30.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

