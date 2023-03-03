Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,911 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $37,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

