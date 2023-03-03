Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Helen of Troy worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

