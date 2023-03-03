Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,006 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.