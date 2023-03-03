Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $35.91 Million Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,189 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.43% of Artivion worth $35,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 18,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,521.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,032 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AORT stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $562.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

