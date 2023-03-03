Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 35,950 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Garmin worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Stock Up 1.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin



Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

