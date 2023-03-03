Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 41,498 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Cactus worth $36,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Cactus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

