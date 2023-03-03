75,267 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.