Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.86% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.32 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
