Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,959 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after buying an additional 1,029,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEG opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.