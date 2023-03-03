Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 55,577 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $38,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

