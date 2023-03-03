Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.86% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $35,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

About Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

