Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $685.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $727.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

