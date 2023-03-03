The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

