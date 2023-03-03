Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $375,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.10 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

