Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $42,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.