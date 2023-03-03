Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after purchasing an additional 263,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.5 %

IBKR stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

