Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 106,550 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

