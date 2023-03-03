Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $42,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 84,150 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,194 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,989.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,410 shares of company stock worth $14,113,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.