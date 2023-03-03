Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $41.48 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,633 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.64% of Independent Bank Group worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More

