Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

RCUS stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.