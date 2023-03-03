Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $42.40 Million Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $42,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAZR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 7.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

