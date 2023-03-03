Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 533.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.4 %

BNL opened at $18.12 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

