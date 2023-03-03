loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 360,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 536,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Specifically, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,942,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,461.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,098 shares of company stock worth $2,333,710. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $3,070,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

