GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.
GoodRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $20.59.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
