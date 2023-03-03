GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.