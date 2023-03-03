Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $206.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

