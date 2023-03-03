Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 27,878 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Raymond James worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

