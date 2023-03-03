Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,692,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,729,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.