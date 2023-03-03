Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 94,873 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

