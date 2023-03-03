Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Anterix worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $29.99 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

