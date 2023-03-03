Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 13,597 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $40,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,941 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

